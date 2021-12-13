Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/14/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Human remains found in a drainage culvert in Dansville
Video
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Video
Wreaths of America shipments have arrived earlier than usual in the Southern Tier
Video
How will N.Y. COVID mandate impact local businesses?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/13
Video
Corning’s Grayson Saltzer makes college baseball plans
Video
Gymnasts reach $380M Nassar abuse settlement
Elmira College men’s hockey basks in upset of Geneseo
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/14/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Dec 13, 2021 / 11:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2021 / 11:25 PM EST
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/14/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
How will N.Y. COVID mandate impact local businesses?
Video
Woman arrested in Elmira Heights for child endangerment, drug charges
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to Corning home last year
Video
FAQ: NYS indoor mask requirement and vaccination proof for businesses and venues
Irondequoit Police cancel search for missing 79-year-old with dementia
Video
Eric Smith update: Convicted Steuben County child killer’s release delayed
Video
Dr. Oz says Dr. Fauci should be 'held accountable'
Video
What the NY extended eviction moratorium means for landlords
Video
Eric Smith parole transcript released; convicted child killer’s release likely delayed
Video
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Video