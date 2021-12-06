Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/7/21)

(WETM) - Over the past weekend, the Twin Tiers began ringing in the holiday season with multiple holiday-related events, including the "Dickens of Christmas Celebration" in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, the Arctic League Telethon, and "Sparkle" at Corning's Gaffer District.

"Dickens of a Christmas Celebration" welcomed residents with food, crafts, and music on Saturday, December 4. Residents who attended the event the following Sunday were given a tour of the Victorian Christmas House and a production of "A Christmas Carol" at the Warehouse Theatre.