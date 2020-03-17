Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (3/17/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Arnot Health suspends all elective surgeries and visitations
Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirms more than 500 coronavirus tests performed in the state
Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
Broome County confirms first COVID-19 case at UHS Wilson Hospital
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Big Tournament
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Bills to land WR Diggs in trade with Vikings
Aidan Olmstead reflects on NCAA lacrosse cancellation
Video
Sports Community Moment – 2019 Corning Little League wins title
Video
Legends of The Twin Tiers Re-Air – Terry Day 2017
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (3/17/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:26 PM EDT
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (3/17/20)
Trending Now
Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19
Video
Sayre officer dragged by stolen vehicle, one arrested after chase
Video
Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State
1st Rochester death from COVID-19, 14 total cases in Monroe County
Video
3rd confirmed case of coronavirus in Tompkins County
Video
PA Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19
Large fire near County Rt. 64 in Horseheads
Catholic Charities food pantries open with pre-packaged food
Video
Tops temporarily limits hours of operations due to coronavirus
Video
More Top Stories