Waverly Central School District receives federal …

Stermer running for county legislature

Elmira City councilman announces run for county legislature

DEC samples trout population in the Town of Montour

Mansfield woman charged with suffocation, death of …

Ithaca man killed in early morning Newfield crash

Meshoppen man arrested after high-speed chase

Elmira Heights to hold candlelight prayer vigil for …

‘Scare the bear’: Corning’s guidelines to black bear …

Gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week

Pet of the Week: Sweet William, Finger Lakes SPCA