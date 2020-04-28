Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/28/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Court tosses NY case that could have expanded gun rights
Virus leads New York to nix Democratic presidential primary
Hornell small business program gives assistance amid COVID-19
Video
US lawmakers introduce bill to show appreciation for grocery and convenience store workers
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
18 Sports remembers Dan Manganaro
Video
Yetur Gross-Matos did not know he had a scholarship offer from Matt Rhule in high school
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-off: Julian Kemp
Video
Draft Recap: Giants help O-line in draft, all other picks on defense
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tier Eats
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Live Puppy Cam
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Chemung County Nursing Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/28/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Apr 27, 2020 / 11:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2020 / 11:25 PM EDT
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/28/20)
Trending Now
18 Sports remembers Dan Manganaro
Video
As NY COVID-19 deaths drop, Cuomo outlines regional restarts
Chemung County Nursing Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Video
Emergency SNAP benefits issued for March and April in one time deposit
Video
Cuomo: $25 million in emergency funding going to food banks
Video
PSP investigating ATV theft in Bradford County
Homemade reusable vs. disposable single-use masks, which one is better?
Video
Finn Academy 3rd graders raise funds for local and international literacy agencies
Video
Judge sides with tribes, limits distribution of virus relief