Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (5/11/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Church Street and Walnut Street in the City of Elmira. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police at the scene told our reporter that no one was injured. They also said a car ran the red light and smashed into an oncoming vehicle. Both vehicles had damage to them and were towed away.