Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/1/21)

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 31, the Village of Elmira Heights partnered with the Elmira Heights American Legion to bring the "Hometown Heroes" banner program to the village.

Orders are currently being taken for phase one of the program which started today and runs through Veteran's Day 2024. The project began on the 14th Street business district and will expand to other streets as orders come in.