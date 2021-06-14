Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/15/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Couples are racing to the alter this summer as New York and Pennsylvania slowly return to a pre-pandemic life.

“A lot of the people are now feeling free that things have opened up," Sonja Harvey, a partner at Crystal City Wedding and Party Center, which caters to the Twin Tiers, said. "They're able to have graduation parties, proms, those types of things [plus] weddings and rehearsal dinners."