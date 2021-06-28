Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/29/21)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - One man was hospitalized with a laceration to his face after a road rage assault on Sunday afternoon, according to Watkins Glen Police.

At about 2:38 p.m. Watkin Glen Police responded to a man who had been attacked after an unknown male following him to his residence on a motorcycle. The victim says the attacker assaulted him and knocked him to the ground before leaving on the motorcycle.