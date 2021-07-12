Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (7/13/21)

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Top Republican candidates in Pennsylvania came from around the state to woo the local voters in Bradford County. What is usually an open field of land atop a grassy hill in Wysox Township, greeted hundreds of people on Sunday afternoon with a "Welcome to Trump Country" sign, for the Rally at the Rock event.

Rally at the Rock has been held for five years now, organized by Doug McLinko, Bradford County Commissioner, and a team of others. McLinko says this is an event for the locals to meet their candidates, and it has only been growing ever since it started.