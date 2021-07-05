Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (7/6/21)

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Keystone State has a few giant collections of boulders and among them is Ringing Rocks in Bucks County. Families flock to the park each summer for both the sights and of course, the sounds.

Hammers, that's what thousands of visitors bring to Ringing Rocks each year. "It is a really cool boulder field. The rocks ring like bells. Not all of them, but a lot of them," Gail Hill from the Bucks County Department of Recreation said.