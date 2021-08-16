Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (8/17/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Chemung County labeled “high risk” for transmission by CDC as COVID-19 cases surge
Video
What are the Dog Days of Summer?
Lifeguard shortage forces pools and beaches to close for the summer
Video
Feds: GIANT shorts workers $165k on overtime pay after ‘miscalculation’
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
NTL Season Preview: Canton Warriors
Video
Top Stories
EC alum wins European Championship with Ireland
Video
Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport
Like Olympics, Paralympics won’t have fans during pandemic
NTL Season Preview: Wellsboro Hornets
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
BestReviews
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (8/17/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 11:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 11:28 PM EDT
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (8/17/21)
Trending Now
A ‘frosty flip-flop winter’ is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22
Gallery
Chemung County labeled “high risk” for transmission by CDC as COVID-19 cases surge
Video
Multi-vehicle crash on I-86W in Elmira
Video
Johnstown women hid roommate’s dead body during parties, police say
Ongoing investigation for Friday morning shooting in Elmira
Team USA Fencing Coach killed in Potter County motorcycle crash
Video
Possible sexual assault of 9-year-old in Tioga County
Video
Pennsylvania’s top baby names for 2020
Boss Cam
Summer Night’s Dream Wine Dinner in Corning on August 18th
Video