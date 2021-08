ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — During his final day in office on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentences of four individuals, referred one case to the parole board, and fully pardoned one individual.

Gov. Cuomo's resignation is set to take effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then be sworn in as governor Tuesday at 12:00 a.m.