Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/7/21)

(WETM) - Any sports radio argument over the greatest shortstop of all time will include the great #2, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and 1996 Rookie of the Year set the standard for not just shortstops, but all baseball players in the early 2000s with a smooth swing and unparallel defense.

With 3,465 career hits (more than Honus Wagner, Willie Mays, and Cal Ripken Jr.) Jeter enters the National Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, 2021, after last year's ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.