Tuesday’s Pollen Report (06/22/21)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Justin P. Smith, 33, of Lawrenceville, Pa. was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice in violation of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law, a Class D Felony.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Smith—an inmate housed within the Chemung County Jail—was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for a court appearance relative to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.