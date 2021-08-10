Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (08/11/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Dr. Stephen Coleman, a political analyst and commentator for the Twin Tiers, joined 18 News Tuesday evening to provide an analysis on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul taking the reins of leadership.

During a live briefing Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo announced he is stepping aside following a blast of sexual harassment allegations. The third-term governor's resignation will be effective in 14 days.