Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (1/5/22)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
The NY Redistricting Commission doesn’t agree on maps, but they do agree on the Southern Tier
Video
Restaurants adopt new Covid-19 protocols in the Twin Tiers
Video
How has omicron changed the fight against COVID-19?
Video
First Responder Appreciation; Blossburg Fire and Ambulance 20+ year members
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Horseheads wrestling pins Corning in STAC West showdown
Video
Corning boys basketball tops Horseheads to stay unbeaten
Video
Ryan Shafer earns PBA50 Eastern Region Player of The Year
Video
Gary Cramer reflects on getting back to national title game
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (1/5/22)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Jan 4, 2022 / 11:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2022 / 11:27 PM EST
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (1/5/22)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
Bryan Ashline, convicted in ex-girlfriend & infant’s Steuben County murder, dies in prison
Video
Proposal would divide New York State into 3 separate, self-governing regions
Video
Inmate punches, bites multiple officers at Elmira Correctional Facility
Video
Restaurants adopt new Covid-19 protocols in the Twin Tiers
Video
Bryan Ashline: New information released after Steuben County murderer pronounced dead in prison
Video
Corning boys basketball tops Horseheads to stay unbeaten
Video
Horseheads artist Chris Bell’s NFL designed cleats heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Video
Hammondsport woman charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation
Video
Winning New York Lottery ticket sold in Chemung County
Video
‘We have to be there’: AP photographer recalls Capitol siege