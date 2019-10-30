Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (10/30/19)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Entertainment News
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Golden Glow Stone Soiree: A story of Love, Collaboration and Community
Top Stories
Jumpstart to Living Well: Breaking Myths Halloween Edition
What Teal Pumpkins mean this Halloween
It’s National Cat Day!
State Police issue 28 tickets during Operation Hard Hat in Tompkins County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Athlete of the Week
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Elmira girls soccer defeats Horseheads to advance to sectional finals
Horseheads football looking to dethrone Elmira
NY lawmakers consider ban on tackle football for children
NCAA will allow athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness in a major shift for the organization
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
MyTwinTiers Wingman
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Community
Calendar
Blood Drives
13th Annual Southern Tier Outdoor Show
18 Cares
Chemung History Minute
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Halloween Happenings
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Breast Cancer Awareness
Your Photos
Clear the Shelters
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
Jefferson Awards
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (10/30/19)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Oct 29, 2019 / 11:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2019 / 11:12 PM EDT
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (10/30/19)
Trending Now
Trick or Treat times for the Twin Tiers
Captain Bill’s building closing in Watkins Glen
Golden Glow Stone Soiree: A story of Love, Collaboration and Community
HomeGoods scheduled to open in November
Former Army Ranger smashes the world record for most pull-ups in 24 hours
Athlete of the Week
Jumpstart to Living Well: Breaking Myths Halloween Edition
Former Army Ranger smashes world record for most pull-ups in 24 hours
Steuben County passes new traffic law
Tioga County residents left without power