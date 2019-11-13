Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/13/19)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Risks for all sides as Trump impeachment hearings swing open
Top Stories
NY launches hate crime probe of Syracuse U graffiti
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries opens its doors to 18 News
NY crafting plan to let candidates run with tax dollars
South Carolina man says McDonald’s sweet tea came with weed inside
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 11/11
Pirates legend Manny Sanguillen visits Twin Tiers Comic Con
Corning’s Fisher wins Athlete of The Week
Avoca girls soccer prepares for state semifinals
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Mother of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old hospitalized following overdose, will be booked after release
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/13/19)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Nov 12, 2019 / 11:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2019 / 11:05 PM EST
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/13/19)
Trending Now
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
Billy Joel coming to New Era Field next summer
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion 11/11/19 PM: Winter Weather Advisories in effect until early Tuesday morning
PA man charged with damaging equipment worth over $26K
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries opens its doors to 18 News
Weather
New York courts to expand gender options on jury documents
US-British diplomatic clash in store over Caribbean killing?
Closings and Delays