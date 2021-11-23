Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/24/21)

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - Small Business Saturday is this weekend, November 27, and local artists are marking it with the return of the annual Elmira Handmade Market.

Now in its 5th year, the market will be held at Chamberlain Acres Garden Center and Florist located at 824 Broadway in Southport. It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. inside the garden center's big greenhouse.