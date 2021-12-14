Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/15/21)

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, (WETM-TV) - Tuesday voters in the Elmira Heights Central School District approved a $10.4m capital project, according to Superintendent Michael Gill. The vote was 102 YES, with 19 NO.

“We appreciate the ongoing support our community has shown as we maintain and improve our facilities for our students, families, staff, and the community at large as we protect the investment our community has made over time," said Superintendent Gill.