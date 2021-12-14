Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/15/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Autopsy finds CTE in NFL player accused of killing 6
This massive security flaw has the internet freaked out
Voters overwhelmingly approve EHCSD $10.4m capital project
Video
Transportation companies are enforcing masks for passengers in the Southern Tier
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
First Arena update – when will hockey return?
Video
New location of 2024 Super Bowl revealed, sources say
Video
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/13
Video
Corning’s Grayson Saltzer makes college baseball plans
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/15/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Dec 14, 2021 / 10:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2021 / 10:43 PM EST
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/15/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
At least one person killed in Bradford County multi-vehicle crash
Early morning explosion rocks downtown Elmira
Video
Steuben County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt
Video
Pine City man arrested for stalking, assault, grand larceny
Human remains found in a drainage culvert in Dansville
Video
Girl died in tornado minutes after photo with sisters
Perjury charges to be refiled against former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge & wife; Grand Jury testimony this week
Video
Schuyler County man arrested for sex abuse involving a child
Video
Woman arrested in Elmira Heights for child endangerment, drug charges
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to Corning home last year
Video