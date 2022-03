ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) - It's all hands on deck this week as we get closer to the 7 Mountain's Media Radiothon. As 7 Mountains Media once again uses all its resources to raise money for the children's miracle network at Arnot Health. This year's Radiothon will look a lot different.

"In the past, we've had up to 200 people volunteer because of COVID-19. We've had to cut back our numbers and the things that we can do live. So maybe this year we have 20," said Maureen Walker, Director of Nic-U and Pediatrics, Arnot Health.