Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/21/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Tompkins Cortland Community College campus police reminding students to be careful while cooking
Elmira Handmade Market returns this summer, now looking for artists
Video
Elmira Animal Control searching for owner of dog allegedly tossed from SUV
National rise in COVID cases in children: Local experts say don’t panic
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Elmira Enforcers primed for FPHL Championship
Video
Quentin Hillsman not worried about SU’s offseason turnover
Video
18 Sports Plays of The Week – 4/20
Video
Waverly’s Ortiz to play in NCAA D-I soccer tournament
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Prince Philip
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/21/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Apr 20, 2021 / 11:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 20, 2021 / 11:25 PM EDT
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (4/21/21)
Trending Now
Four Tioga County men charged after home invasion; suspects cut down a tree & later return stolen items
Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody, officials say
Video
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, rise in cases among children
Video
Drug bust in the Village of Bath
Video
Woodhull man charged with criminal mischief, leaving scene of an accident
Elmira makes top places to live in Northeast after coronavirus pandemic
Video
Elmira Handmade Market returns this summer, now looking for artists
Video
Campbell man facing drug, menacing charges
Video
Bath man arrested for possession of child pornography
Video
Cable, satellite customers get their money back after being charged for live sports