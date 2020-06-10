Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/10/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Pa House votes to end governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration
Rocks fall from cliff, multiple people hurt at Ithaca Falls
‘Cops’ officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say
State Police lab dealing with large backlog of sexual assault test kits
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Edison’s KK Bush signs with D’Youville softball
Video
18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Mike Chiaramonte leads East basketball
Video
Twin Tiers Sports Awards – Coach of The Year nominees
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Ja’Ovian Fisher
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Graduation Best Wishes
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Corning approves temporary closure of Market Street to expand businesses
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
New York legislature passes bill to release long-secret disciplinary records of police officers
2
of
/
2
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/10/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Jun 9, 2020 / 11:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 9, 2020 / 11:22 PM EDT
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/10/20)
Trending Now
New York State releases guidelines for Phase 3 of reopening
Video
Corning murder suspect was fired by victim two months prior, worked as an assistant
Video
Pa House votes to end governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration
Corning Inc. receives $204 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing/vaccine glass, hiring more staff
Video
Corning approves temporarily closure of Market Street to expand businesses to outdoor spaces
Video
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
Video
Corning woman arrested, charged with murder of 100-year-old WWII veteran, former boss
Video
Caden Charnetski appeal to be heard in September
Video
Weather
Rocks fall from cliff, multiple people hurt at Ithaca Falls