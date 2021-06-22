Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/23/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - There is a new chapter of the youth wing of the Republican Party here in the Southern Tier. The Chemung County Teen Republicans chapter was recently formed by 14-year-old Luke Palmer, under the guidance of the Chemung County Republican Committee.

The chapter is part of the National Teen Age Republicans (TARS), one of the three official "youth wings" of the RNC. "It's really about rallying the community behind the republican party and getting our voice out there a little bit," said Palmer.