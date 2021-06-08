Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/9/21)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is adjusting some of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours, the health system announced on Tuesday. They said it's due to a decreased vaccine demand. Staff will be redeployed elsewhere throughout the system.

Beginning the week of June 14, the Guthrie COVID Vaccination Clinic at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre will be open Wednesday - Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.