Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (7/21/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Severe Storms: Flooding hits the region — Again!
Gallery
Local organization curates their first book as a staff highlighting the Hidden Lives of Chemung County
Video
Guthrie Hospital receives a new esteemed award
Video
Consumer spending may decrease due to uncertainty in the marketplace
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Glen All Access
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Norway women’s handball team fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms
Three Red Barons named First Team All-Americans
Video
Hornell Dodgers’ Brendan O’Donnell named NYCBL Player of the Week
Video
Tom Brady, President Biden trade jokes during White House visit: ‘40% of the people still don’t believe we won’
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (7/21/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:37 PM EDT
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (7/21/21)
Trending Now
Elmira Police, SWAT on W. First & Elm
Video
Severe Storms: Flooding hits the region — Again!
Gallery
Weather Alerts
Wellsboro woman arrested as a Fugitive from Justice in Southport
Two women indicted after two dead dogs found in an Elmira home
Video
Tick activity in Pa. high this week due to warm temps; what you need to know about Lyme Disease
UPDATE: Air Quality Alert no longer in effect for the Southern Tier
Video
Dental office worker accused of stealing $22K, pulling 13 teeth from patient
Elmira Police Department’s Animal Control responding to reported dead dogs in Grove Street home
Video
Fatal Shooting overnight in Ithaca