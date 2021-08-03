Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (8/4/21)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - The City of Elmira now has a set plan of where they are allocating the funds received from the American Rescue Plan. The City Council overwhelmingly voted 4-2 to pass recommendations made by an internal committee last week.

At the meeting, one council member raised an objection as to how these recommendations were drafted, and the inclusivity of the process. Mayor Dan Mandell told 18 News after the meeting that although a big portion of the plan was developed by that internal committee, all councilmembers were included.