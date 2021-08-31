Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/1/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor's office had approved it.

The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State document. The center said the policy violated the Freedom of Information Law and has "slowed or blocked public information, including data about the coronavirus."