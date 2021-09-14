Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/15/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Local News
The Hochul Administration
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Hochul announces $23.7 million to end gun violence epidemic
Video
Sen. Gillibrand will hold a hearing addressing dairy prices on Wednesday
Video
Local Restaurant McClure’s Deli is preparing to remove their Styrofoam products
U.S. consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, much lower than expected
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Tioga & SVEC football ranked 2nd in state rankings
Video
When do I need to get vaccinated by to attend Bills and Sabres games?
Horseheads girls soccer wins home opener at new stadium
Video
Elmira City Council approves Dunn Field deal
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Hunger Action Month
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/15/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Sep 14, 2021 / 11:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2021 / 11:17 PM EDT
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/15/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Trending Now
Chemung County man indicted for dismembering, killing male victim
Video
Elmira man arrested on gun charge
Here are the most common jobs in Elmira
Bought chicken over the last decade? You may be eligible for a payment
Weather
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
Video
Update to the Ithaca robbery last week
Video
Alfred Station man charged with promoting prison contraband
Video
Chemung County labeled “high risk” for transmission by CDC as COVID-19 cases surge
Video
Remembering September 11th, 2001
Video