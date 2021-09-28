Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/29/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elected officials and members of law enforcement from across New York State joined the families of 101 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in recent years. They attended mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany, assuring families that after their loved ones answered their last radio call, they won’t be forgotten.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger presided over the 34th Annual Memorial Mass for Deceased Members of the Law Enforcement Community, which also commemorated the twentieth anniversary of Sept. 11.