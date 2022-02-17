Potential for Weather Hazards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As another weather system heads our way we have multiple weather hazards in place.

For some high winds, potential ice jams from flooding and rainfall are all concerns with this upcoming storm. But the concerns are not in the amount of rain we are receiving but rather the amount of ice present on the rivers and streams.



We have had a pretty cold winter weather. January alone was almost five degrees below normal. So we had a very cold January and that has led to above normal amount of ice on all of our river and river systems and streams. Dave Nicosia, Meteorologist in Charge from the National Weather Service Binghamton

The ice [on rivers] is a lot thicker than it normally would be at this time of year. So the concern is… with the rain… in combination with the snow melts, is going to lead to significant rises on the rivers and streams.” said Nicosia.

If you are in an area that historically has seen ice jams in the past, it is important to be prepared. Localized flooding can happen in areas where ice jams occur.