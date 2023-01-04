ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Fog is defined as water droplets suspended in the air at the Earth’s surface. One type we see and are currently seeing is precipitation fog.

Precipitation fog forms when you have warm rain and cool air. The precipitation falls through the air, evaporative cooling leads to saturation, and fog forms.

Rain induced or precipitation fog is persistent and occurs mostly with warm or stationary fronts. Right now we have saturation at the lower levels with very moist air along with a semi-stationary front.

The formation of precipitation fog ends when the precipitation stops, but fog can often continue long after.