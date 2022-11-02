AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 34°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure in control of the region giving us quiet conditions. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and a light wind setting the stage for a quick drop in temperatures. Also, setting the stage for another round of river valley fog into the predawn hours. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY:

High pressure builds into the region midweek. Another round of sunshine in store for us, coming along with dry conditions. Sunshine combined with a south/southwest wind helping us warm to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. Mainly clear overnight with another round of valley fog. Lows in the low tom id 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in control of the region through the end of the workweek. Few high clouds overhead through Friday. Staying dry and warmer than average. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Dry weather holds for the start of the weekend, but with increasing clouds Saturday. Few sprinkles may be felt by late day with increasing moisture. Highs near 70 degrees. A cold front brings a chance for showers by Saturday night, which may linger Sunday. Still mild into next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter