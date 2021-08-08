Go Bowling at The Glen Race Day Forecast

Happy Race Day Twin Tiers, here is a look at what you can expect at the track this afternoon!

We will continue to see hot & humid day conditions today with highs temperatures are forecasted to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Thanks to the humidity it will feel more like the low 90s in some locations. Daytime heating, humidity, and instability will all come together to produce some scattered showers and storms. Timing for development looks to be early to mid-afternoon; showers and storms will be possible by the start of the race! Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce some gusty winds & localized heavy rain. If you are heading to the track make sure you stay weather aware! Any lingering showers will taper off tonight and valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.