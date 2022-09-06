PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People are urged to stay off the roads if possible after heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

I-95 was completely underwater in the area of Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue) in Providence, leaving drivers stranded for hours Monday afternoon. Traffic was flowing again in both directions by about 6 p.m.

The flooding also affected a number of major roadways in and around Providence, including Route 10, which has since reopened.

Just incredible rainfall over the last 24 hours, with more than 9" in Cranston as of 5AM and still falling. These are radar estimated rainfall amounts. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/nU78wpD2kg — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) September 6, 2022

“All major arteries are open,” RIDOT tweeted Monday evening. “RIDOT crews will work throughout the night to address any issues that may arise. Drive safely if you must go out.”

Both Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said to avoid all nonessential travel. R.I. State Police warned drivers – if they must go out – not to enter flooded areas or large puddles.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Northern Rhode Island and the West bay until 11 a.m. The rest of the area remains under a Flood Watch.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says the rain is expected to continue through the day, falling heavy at times, so additional street flooding is possible.

A building on Peace Street in Providence collapsed amid the heavy rain. Police said there were no injuries since the building was unoccupied at the time, but surrounding roadways are blocked off.

Night-time cleanup at the building collapse on Peace Street in Providence. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QJt4EkLQbB — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 5, 2022

About 30 Brown University students were forced from their dorms after floodwaters rushed into the first floor of their residence hall.

A portion of Atwells Avenue in Providence is shut down. Crews are working to fix sections that crumbled as floodwaters rushed over them Monday afternoon.

A resident of Pleasant Valley Parkway in Providence said when the viaduct overflowed, the current was so strong that it pulled a vehicle into the rising floodwaters.

A car went off the road at Pleasant Valley Parkway, crews are on scene to remove it as the middle of the roadway continues to flood. both driver side windows appear to have been smashed out. @wpri12 q pic.twitter.com/S161zLhfu7 — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 5, 2022

A number of roadways in neighboring Cranston also flooded, including Atwood Avenue.

Roger Williams Park Zoo said it will be closed Tuesday due to the flooding. The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles said its Providence branch will also be closed through at least Wednesday.

Traffic is moving smoothly on 95 — a big difference from earlier.@GovDanMcKee’s office is still asking Rhode Islanders to stay off the roads as the rain is still coming down and it’s harder to see slick spots in the dark.



A flood warning has been issued for some areas. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DLJxLr81fT — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 6, 2022

Construction equipment is now out on Route 10 northbound to clean up the mud that built up from the floodwaters. We saw several vehicles get towed away in the last half hour.@RIDOTNews expected to reopen the road within minutes. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/H8LYqNXyVN — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 5, 2022

Providence Water arriving on scene. They tell me this portion of Atwells Ave will be closed for several hours as they tear up the road. They say they plan to finish the fix by tomorrow. Crews filling holes with rock and will place metal sheets over the rock for now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/unto0GxbGP — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) September 5, 2022

“The most important things Rhode Islanders can do … is stay off the roads,” says @GovDanMcKee in a virtual press conference.



He says while it seems the storm is over, another surge is expected this evening. @RIDOTNews crews are out in full force. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 5, 2022

Crime scene tape being used to block off the flooded area at Hartford Avenue and Plainfield Street in Providence. @PinpointWXTeam @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/kVfyjYxt3J — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 5, 2022

Route 95 south in Providence has reopened… DOT crews continue to clear storm drains. Flooding in the northbound lanes is beginning to recede, although the highway is still closed in that direction right now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9zokjBOppF — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

🌧👟People have gotten creative with footwear in Providence tonight ⬇️@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/GExlottkOG — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 5, 2022

Route 95 in Providence. Heavy rain continues to fall. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qKLKfszu58 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

Police are attempting to back vehicles up as much as possible as the flood waters appear to be rising on route 95 near Eddy St in Providence, RI. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5zfjqqBiL0 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

Here’s a look at Route 10 in Providence — closed both ways due to flooding.@RIDOTNews crews have been out here since 2:30 working to clear drains. You can see them working in almost waist-high water. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XuMD3N7j6n — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 5, 2022

Dramatic images from Rt95 in Providence, RI right now. At least 5 vehicles stuck in flood waters underneath the Eddy St overpass. People forced to climb up on the center divider to escape the water. The highway has been closed in both directions for at least an hour now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/d7YRRAghIn — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

Quite the scene at the 700 block of Atwells Avenue in Providence in the past half hour…..gushing water, asphalt collapsing a bit, large chunks of pavement wedged under some vehicles. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/lEZbrgL0ZO — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) September 5, 2022

Pavilion Ave at Ocean St in Providence… several cars stranded in the flood waters. Just talked to the driver of one of these vehicles – they’re having difficulty reaching any tow companies to come help. Fire department came to make sure everyone was save minutes ago. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vm544DvSza — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 5, 2022

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy downpours at our studios in East Providence. Flood warning in some communities with localized urban and street flooding pic.twitter.com/4zeVSfPDB0 — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) September 5, 2022