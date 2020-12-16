Safe driving tips during the snow from the Chief of Police

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – As the snow continues to fall, the roads can become dangerous. Police Chief Chad Mullen has some tips for people to stay safe on the road.

When leaving the home, give yourself extra time to drive slowly.

Give extra space between your car and other vehicles on the road.

Let someone know where you are going before you leave. That way if you are in an accident, someone will know if you don’t arrive when you say you would.

If you see someone who slid off the road, do not stop to help. Call 911 and law enforcement for help.

Know your vehicle, including the condition your tires are in.

Make sure your phone is charged in case of an emergency.

Only leave the home if necessary.

If you do slide off the road, get stuck, or you are in a car accident, Mullen says to check your vehicle isn’t at risk of producing carbon monoxide inside the car.

“If you do get stuck also another good this is that you want to make sure you’re exhaust is clear of snow and ice in case you need to be in your vehicle for a long period of time, you don’t want that carbon monoxide coming back into your vehicle that could harm you as well,” said Mullen.