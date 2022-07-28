The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania and New York:

Effective Thursday from 12:05 PM until 8:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible, isolated large hail events up to 1.0 inch in diameter possible, and a tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop and increase

through the afternoon, initially across central into eastern New

York and possibly northeast Pennsylvania, before reaching western

New England by late afternoon/early evening. Damaging winds are

expected to be the primary hazard regionally.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90

statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles northwest of

Ithaca NY to 5 miles north of Lebanon NH. For a complete depiction

of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU5).

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.