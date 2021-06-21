Severe Weather Strikes the Twin Tiers

The work week started with a bang as a cold front pushed through bringing with it plenty of severe weather.

Monday started hot and humid as temperatures reached near 90 and dew points rose into the 60s and 70s. This hot and humid air helped set the stage for severe weather during the afternoon. A cold front advanced into the Twin Tiers during the afternoon and acted as the trigger to get severe weather started. These storms resulted in a severe thunderstorm watch being issued until this evening and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings being issued across the region. In fact, every county in the Twin Tiers saw a severe thunderstorm warning today as the cold front moved through.

Now, what is the difference between a watch and warning?

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop and you need to be prepared while a warning indicates a storm has met the criteria to be classified as a severe thunderstorm. The criteria for a severe thunderstorm is quarter sized hail (1 inch), winds in excess of 58 mph, and if a tornado is reported. Today’s storms had large hail and damaging winds as their main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center’s storm outlook has the Twin Tiers under an enhanced risk for severe weather which means the chance for numerous severe thunderstorms with some being intense. This ended up coming to fruition as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the region during the afternoon and early evening.

After the cold front passes, cooler and less humid air will work its way into the region. Showers will linger overnight and into early Tuesday before high pressure brings back the sunshine for the middle of the week.