AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13th: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms will continue to hit our region to end the work week. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Shower and storm chances will continue as we get into the overnight. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid sixties.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine will be with us for your morning before we see more chances for showers and storms return for Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will sit in the mid to upper eighties.

WEEKEND:

Less of a chance for showers and storms will linger into Saturday, but as another low pressure system moves through, showers and storms will be likely again on Sunday. Temperaures remain in the upper eighties.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

We dry out on Monday to start off the new work week along with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper eighties. Chances for showers return on Tuesday. Then another dry day will follow on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Showers will return again on Thursday. Highs will top off in the lower to mid eighties Tuesday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82