AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14th: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue along with cloudy and breezy conditions. Warmer air will start to return this work week along with dry conditions for midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers will be possible for the overnight. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows drop into the low to mid forties.

SUNDAY:

Showers will again be possible to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies remain mostly cloudy. We will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower fifties.

WORK WEEK:

Lingering showers will still be possible to start off the new work week for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will warm to the mid to upper fifties. Then we finally dry out for midweek on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will peak through with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach the lower sixties. Showers return starting on Friday to end the work week and will continue into Saturday. Temperatures will start to fall again. Highs in the low sixties on Friday and down to the upper fifties for Saturday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58