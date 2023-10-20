AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20th: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20th: 37°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers will be likely starting in the afternoon and will continue throughout the weekend. More details below:

TODAY:

We will see some sunshine for the morning with some broken clouds. But clouds in will increase late in the morning and into the afternoon. Stray showers possible for the morning becoming steady rain in the afternoon and evening. We will be breezy with winds from the south at around 10 to 20 mph. Highs today will be in the low to mid sixties.

TONIGHT:

Showers will continue into the overnight. We will remain overcast with calm conditions. Lows tonight will only fall into the upper forties.

WEEKEND:

Showers will persist throughout the weekend with the highest chances on Saturday. Temperatures will cool off both days with highs in the mid fifties on Saturday and into the upper forties on Sunday.

WORK WEEK:

Drier and warmer conditions move in for the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low fifties. We warm up to the low sixties on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase on Wednesday to a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid sixties. We stay in the mid sixties on Thursday with continued partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 65