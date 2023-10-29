AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29th: 35°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers will move in after midnight as a low pressure system moves through. Showers disperse late in the morning and into the afternoon then become isolated. It will be chilly for the first half of the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will move in primarily after midnight. Skies will be overcast and we will be cool with lows in the low to mid forties.

MONDAY:

Showers will be with us for the early morning. We dry out a bit around 9 to 10am. Then we see some isolated showers for the rest of the day. Skies remain overcast with highs in the upper forties to near fifty.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lingering showers still remain for Tuesday then we dry out starting on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper forties on Tuesday, and the mid forties on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies both days. Clouds decrease and we stay dry for Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near fifty. Temperatures continue to rise as we end the work week and enter the weekend. Highs are in the mid fifties for Friday and in the upper fifties on Saturday as clouds increase both days. Then showers return on Saturday to start the weekend. Highs fall to near fifty again.

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50