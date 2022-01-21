Ski Report Header

Greek Peak Ski Report (1/21/22)

Ski Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ski Forecast Video

Greek Peak Ski Report (1/21/22)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

About Greek Peak

Located conveniently off of I-81 in New York’s famous Snow Belt, Greek Peak has been in the service of making mountains of family memories for over 50 years.

Greek Peak’s grooming and snowmaking are second to none and with our 56 trails of varied terrain, from treed glades and cruisers to super steeps, everyone in your family will be smiling all day long. Our terrain parks and quarter pipe invite the adventurous skiers and snowboarders, while our Progression Park is more suited for riders just starting out. Greek Peak has long been the choice for fun-seeking families who love to ski and ride.

If the slopes are not your style Greek Peak also offers a Cross Country Ski / Nordic Center where you can enjoy the beautiful landscape on cross country skis or snowshoes. There is also a 22-lane Tubing Center where anyone can enjoy the thrills of downhill speed.

For more Mountain Services, CLICK HERE.

Base Cam - Taverna #1 Base Cam - Taverna #2


 
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now