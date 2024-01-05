Greek Peak Ski Report (1/5/24):

TODAY:

High pressure remains today, and this keeps us quiet throughout the day. We woke up with a few flurries coming off the lakes, but most will be dry and partly cloudy throughout the afternoon. Temperatures top off in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we stay dry and partly cloudy. The slight increase in cloud cover leaves temperatures in the low 20s tonight. Cloud cover is increasing overnight ahead of this weekend’s system.

THIS WEEKEND:

We are looking at increasing chances for moderate to heavy snowfall this weekend. Most of the southern tier will most likely see at least 2 inches, and the northern tier is looking at the potential to see at least 4. While there is still plenty of time for this system to take a different track and change these numbers, we can expect a measurable amount of snow to fall between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. A winter storm watch is in place for Bradford (Pa.) and Tioga (NY) counties, which highlights the potential to see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches. More specific and updated details will come as the system approaches the region.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK:

High-pressure returns Monday, leaving us mainly quiet to start the next work week. However, we are already tracking another system for the midweek that will likely bring mixed wintry precipitation and gusty winds. More specific details are to come as we move into next week as this is the long-term period of our extended forecast.

FRIDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: RAIN/SNOW. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT

HIGH: 41

Have a FABULOUS Friday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram