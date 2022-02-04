Greek Peak Ski Report (2/4/22)

About Greek Peak

Located conveniently off of I-81 in New York’s famous Snow Belt, Greek Peak has been in the service of making mountains of family memories for over 50 years.

Greek Peak’s grooming and snowmaking are second to none and with our 56 trails of varied terrain, from treed glades and cruisers to super steeps, everyone in your family will be smiling all day long. Our terrain parks and quarter pipe invite the adventurous skiers and snowboarders, while our Progression Park is more suited for riders just starting out. Greek Peak has long been the choice for fun-seeking families who love to ski and ride.

If the slopes are not your style Greek Peak also offers a Cross Country Ski / Nordic Center where you can enjoy the beautiful landscape on cross country skis or snowshoes. There is also a 22-lane Tubing Center where anyone can enjoy the thrills of downhill speed.

