Ski Report (3/5/21)

About Toggenburg

Toggenburg Mountain Winter Sports Center has been Central New York’s family place to ski and ride for more than 60 years.

Toggenburg Mountain opened in 1956, as basically one large open slope, where “Main” and “Doc’s Run” trails are located. Today, Toggenburg has 21 trails, including two terrain parks, serviced by five lifts – not to mention, one of the most acclaimed eateries in Central NY, The Foggy Goggle Restaurant.

Located on Toggenburg Road just off NY Rt. 80, it is one mile east of the Village of Fabius and just 30 minutes from Syracuse or Cortland. Toggenburg is co-owned by Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

