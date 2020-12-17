Snowmageddon 2020: Viewer pictures from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Residents of the Twin Tiers are waking up to several feet of snow that was dumped on the area overnight.
Residents in the Northern Tier are reporting more than two feet of snow, while downtown Elmira saw more than 18 inches.
Here’s a look at how everyone is digging out on Thursday morning. To submit your pictures, message us on Facebook.
