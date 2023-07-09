(WETM) — As the Twin Tiers experience heavy rainfall and flood watches, it’s import to be extra careful while driving.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways. According to PennDOT, six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars and cause a loss of control and possible stalling. This amount of water can also knock pedestrians off their feet when it’s moving quickly. One foot of water will float many vehicles, and two feet of water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

If you see that a roadway is flooded or blocked off, PennDOT says “turn around, don’t drown.” If you encounter flooding, find a safer route or find a safe spot on higher ground to wait until it’s safe to travel.

Even if roads aren’t flooded, heavy rains can still make roadways dangerous. All roadways become slippery when wet, but roads with “slippery when wet” warning signs are even worse. According to PennDOT, rain causes the oil in asphalt to come to the road’s surface (especially when it’s hot outside), so these roadways become extra slick within the first 10 to 15 minutes of a rainstorm.

During heavy rains, hydroplaning is a concern. PennDOT says that only 1/10 of an inch of water is enough to hydroplane when driving 35 mph or more. Hydroplaning occurs when tires lose their grip on the road and ride on a film of water, and worn tires make this worse. Driving slower can reduce hydroplaning. If you ever find yourself hydroplaning, follow these steps from PennDOT:

Keep both hands on the steering wheel Slowly take your foot off the gas pedal Turn slowly only as much as necessary to stay on the road If you do need to use your brakes, break gently

It’s important to remain calm if you’re hydroplaning. Slamming on the brakes or turning suddenly will make things worse by causing your vehicle to skid. Your tires will get more traction as your vehicle’s speed slowly decreases.

To check road conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com. To check road conditions in New York, visit 511ny.org. You can also call 511 from most areas in the U.S. for local road conditions.