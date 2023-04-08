AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 30°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures climbing this week with sunshine in the forecast for the next 7 days. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Few clouds tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be from the N 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine for Easter with temperatures in the high 50’s. We will see winds from the N 0-10 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We will see a warming trend this upcoming week with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average by mid-week. We will be into the 70’s to 80’s. Sunshine in the forecast with no chances of rain for the next 7 days.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

