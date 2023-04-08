AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 55°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 30°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:41 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures climbing this week with sunshine in the forecast for the next 7 days. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Few clouds tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be from the N 0-10 MPH.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine for Easter with temperatures in the high 50’s. We will see winds from the N 0-10 MPH.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We will see a warming trend this upcoming week with temperatures 20-30 degrees above average by mid-week. We will be into the 70’s to 80’s. Sunshine in the forecast with no chances of rain for the next 7 days.
18 STORM TEAM FORECAST
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 59 LOW: 28
MONDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 68 LOW: 37
TUESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 85 LOW: 53
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 81 LOW: 54
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram